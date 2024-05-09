 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jumping Steve update for 9 May 2024

Game update

Share · View all patches · Build 14318519 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed several small bugs and some major ones.
Mainly Unpausing the game causing jumping and sprint to trigger)
Writing and button sizes on the achievement and challenges menu are now bigger.
Late game secrets fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link