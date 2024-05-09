Game update

Fixed several small bugs and some major ones.
Mainly Unpausing the game causing jumping and sprint to trigger)
Writing and button sizes on the achievement and challenges menu are now bigger.
Late game secrets fixed.
Jumping Steve update for 9 May 2024
