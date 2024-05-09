Galactic Thunderdome Closed Beta Version 0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14318517 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Galactic Contestants!

Closed Beta Playtest - Version 0.4.0

Welcome back, Galactic Contestants! Thanks again to all our diligent playtesters who have contributed their valuable feedback. Version 0.4.0 brings a bunch of exciting changes, including new maps and extensive improvements to the user interface.

Join our Discord community to become a playtester and gain access to the full version!

Discord Link

Here's what's we've gotten done for version 0.4.0:

Gameplay Changes:

Added a new map called "Junk Chute" to the rotation.

Reworked the blood system.

Tutorial rework and speed-up for smoother player experience.

Player corpses are now flammable post-death.

AI now throw items with less accuracy at lower difficulties.

Increased the amount of flaming methanol the Fire Bow's releases by 50% (12 -> 18).

User Interface and Quality of Life Improvements:

Modified Player Color to clearly indicate team affiliation.

Fixed issue with item selector displaying incorrect player colors.

Added map images to the main menu for improved visual navigation.

Default opening page in settings changed to Game, language option.

Language detection bug fixed for correct language loading.

Added warnings in loadout menu to guide new players regarding AI count and total rounds.

Simplified online lobby and renamed buttons for clarity.

Renamed the exit button in the pause menu to "Exit to Desktop" for clarity.

Fixed player teams not being conserved between rounds.

Added shake effect to loadout menu during player selection stage to indicate impatience.

Improved clarity in game intro menu by adding "Enter" as an alternative key prompt.

Added "A / Enter" prompt to player loadout menus as an alternative key prompt.

Player Join Menu's "A / Enter" button now transforms to just an "A" button when a keyboard player joins.

Loadout menu now displays the name of the selected map.

Changed "Game Over" to "Victory" in the menu after completing Gauntlet mode.

Game over menu now displays the winner.

Users closing Steam overlay with the escape key will no longer exit the online lobby menu.

Keyboard controls are now shown as default in-game loadout tips if no controllers are plugged in (controller shown otherwise).

Keep the feedback coming, and together, we'll continue to refine and perfect this cosmic showdown!

Thank you for being part of the Galactic Thunderdome community!