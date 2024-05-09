Big changes to Albright Outpost!

New locations have been discovered in Albright Outpost! In anticipation of the upcoming final content update, the Development Gnomes have prepared new areas of the outdoors to explore. Including a mysterious abandoned house with a tightly locked door. What secrets could it hold? And a new NPC to have a short conversation with.

In addition to all of this, this update fixes a few more minor bugs and enhances the UI:

Fixed exploit with character creator not resetting pool points when changing class

Fixed UI scaling issues in conversations

Fixed equipment stat comparison

Added the ability to buy the selected spell in the magic shop with the space button

Fixed issue that could occur with levers not having their states saved correctly upon saving game

Several other minor UI tweaks

Hope you enjoy the new update, and look forward to the big content update coming soon!