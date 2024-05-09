 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monsters of Mican update for 9 May 2024

Big changes to Albright Outpost!

Share · View all patches · Build 14318426 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New locations have been discovered in Albright Outpost! In anticipation of the upcoming final content update, the Development Gnomes have prepared new areas of the outdoors to explore. Including a mysterious abandoned house with a tightly locked door. What secrets could it hold? And a new NPC to have a short conversation with.

In addition to all of this, this update fixes a few more minor bugs and enhances the UI:

  • Fixed exploit with character creator not resetting pool points when changing class
  • Fixed UI scaling issues in conversations
  • Fixed equipment stat comparison
  • Added the ability to buy the selected spell in the magic shop with the space button
  • Fixed issue that could occur with levers not having their states saved correctly upon saving game
  • Several other minor UI tweaks

Hope you enjoy the new update, and look forward to the big content update coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2745661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link