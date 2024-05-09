Early Access - BUILD 0.30.+

It’s a whole new experience with 0.30.0! Our all new game mode - Vs Mode - has been added. Complete against your another team and be the first to escape with the all important Relic! See details below for a rundown on how this new game mode works.

Additionally this update includes a suite of quality of life improvements, including the ability to reform lobbies after matches and reconnect to ongoing matches. Optimsations on launching the game are also expected to fix the endless black screen issues many users were experiencing.

Check our all new menu visual updates, bringing the menus in-line with our latest house style.

The game should be smoother to play too - with a load of bug fixes and in-game quality of life improvements. Brew up a tea (or pop a bottle of blood, your choice) and take a look at all the latest changes below!

Remember to check out any of the following resources for more information and updates on the game.

Steam Store: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2432990

New Game Mode: Vs Mode

Introducing Vs Mode! A new 2v2 mode where you’ll go head to head against another team to be the first to escape. Just remember to collect the converted ‘Relic’ before you leave.

In this mode, teams must work together to find a Relic. In the Twenty Below map, the Relic takes the form of a beating heart, encrusted in ice. Be the first team to claim the Relic and escape at the designated escape locations to win the match. Picking up the Relic will show your location to the enemy team though - so be aware you’ll have a target painted on your back while you carry it.

Getting out may not be so easy though. Aside from the other team using their tasers to take down Relic carriers, players must also complete at least one of the escape routes in order to avoid the clutches of the Noble and get out.

In this mode, players have tasers and can carry up to three charges. Players can check equipment boxes to restock ammo. Tasing an opponent will knock them down, giving you an opportunity to swipe the relic for yourself. Tasing the Noble can give you a couple of precious extra seconds to escape his grasp, but tasing a vampire is not likely to be especially effective. When a player is revived, they will temporarily be imbibed with a protective spell, shielding them from tasers for a little while.

Before extracting with The Relic, you must first cleanse it. Head over one of the Cleansing Books scattered throughout the map before you leave. Just be mindful of the other team stopping you from making your grand escape. If the Relic is dropped, it must be cleansed again, giving the other team a chance of a comeback.

There are now multiple exit locations outside the Sheriff Department - get to any of the exits to make your escape. The Sheriff Department is the first map section which is eligible for Vs Mode. New maps and map sections will be released for this mode in time.

AUTO Lobby & Reconnection System

One thing Sanguivore was missing as a multiplayer game was being put back into the lobby after a match and being able to reconnect to the game if you lose connection. This had been commented on by many members of the community, so that is exactly what we did.

Once a match has finished, after the host clicks exit on the final screen, all players will be placed back into a lobby ready to go again.

We have also introduced the reconnection system that will record when you are disconnected from the game and give you the option to try and reconnect to the last game. This will save all your stats and shards but will force you to drop your inventory, allowing other players to collect your items if you are unable to continue.

Optimisations

Implemented various optimisations improving the loading speed of the game on startup. This is expected to fix the endless black screen issues on launch for many players.

Added

Added system that will attempt to put all players back in to a lobby when the game ends

Added ping display to the top right of the HUD.

Added new server room (used for spawning players in Vs Mode)

Added a new option allowing the player to press or hold shift to run. Also allows players to toggle between holding to clicking analog stick to run on controller.

Added Easy Anti-Cheat support which aims to mitigate players using third party tools to gain an unfair advantage.

Stopped settings benchmark appearing every time on launching the game

Increased number of concurrent VOIP streams to reduce the chances of audio breaking up when using in-game voice.

Improved camera when moving through squeeze-through barricades

Teammate health and names are now displayed on the HUD

New player electrocution effects

Squeeze-through barriers and blockades no longer pull players though automatically. Players must now intentionally interact with the barrier to squeeze through

Barriers and blockades in the Sheriff Department are now randomised. Some are crouch unders and some are squeeze-through

Reduced head movement when taking out tablet

Reduced brightness of short-range illumination around the player in First Person

Players can now eject each other from hiding places (useful in Vs Mode if the other team have entered a hiding place)

Fixes