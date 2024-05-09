Early Access - BUILD 0.30.+

It’s a whole new experience with 0.30.0! Our all new game mode - Vs Mode - has been added. Complete against your another team and be the first to escape with the all important Relic! See details below for a rundown on how this new game mode works.
Additionally this update includes a suite of quality of life improvements, including the ability to reform lobbies after matches and reconnect to ongoing matches. Optimsations on launching the game are also expected to fix the endless black screen issues many users were experiencing.
Check our all new menu visual updates, bringing the menus in-line with our latest house style.
The game should be smoother to play too - with a load of bug fixes and in-game quality of life improvements. Brew up a tea (or pop a bottle of blood, your choice) and take a look at all the latest changes below!
Links
Remember to check out any of the following resources for more information and updates on the game.
Steam Store: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2432990
- Website: https://bloodeater.games/
- Sitemap: https://starter.productboard.com/beg-starter/1-sanguvoire-blood-eater-games
- Presskit: https://impress.games/press-kit/blood-eater-games/sanguivore
- Twitter(X): https://twitter.com/BloodEaterGames
- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BloodEaterGames
- Discord: https://bloodeater.games/discord
New Game Mode: Vs Mode
Introducing Vs Mode! A new 2v2 mode where you’ll go head to head against another team to be the first to escape. Just remember to collect the converted ‘Relic’ before you leave.
In this mode, teams must work together to find a Relic. In the Twenty Below map, the Relic takes the form of a beating heart, encrusted in ice. Be the first team to claim the Relic and escape at the designated escape locations to win the match. Picking up the Relic will show your location to the enemy team though - so be aware you’ll have a target painted on your back while you carry it.
Getting out may not be so easy though. Aside from the other team using their tasers to take down Relic carriers, players must also complete at least one of the escape routes in order to avoid the clutches of the Noble and get out.
In this mode, players have tasers and can carry up to three charges. Players can check equipment boxes to restock ammo. Tasing an opponent will knock them down, giving you an opportunity to swipe the relic for yourself. Tasing the Noble can give you a couple of precious extra seconds to escape his grasp, but tasing a vampire is not likely to be especially effective. When a player is revived, they will temporarily be imbibed with a protective spell, shielding them from tasers for a little while.
Before extracting with The Relic, you must first cleanse it. Head over one of the Cleansing Books scattered throughout the map before you leave. Just be mindful of the other team stopping you from making your grand escape. If the Relic is dropped, it must be cleansed again, giving the other team a chance of a comeback.
There are now multiple exit locations outside the Sheriff Department - get to any of the exits to make your escape. The Sheriff Department is the first map section which is eligible for Vs Mode. New maps and map sections will be released for this mode in time.
AUTO Lobby & Reconnection System
One thing Sanguivore was missing as a multiplayer game was being put back into the lobby after a match and being able to reconnect to the game if you lose connection. This had been commented on by many members of the community, so that is exactly what we did.
Once a match has finished, after the host clicks exit on the final screen, all players will be placed back into a lobby ready to go again.
We have also introduced the reconnection system that will record when you are disconnected from the game and give you the option to try and reconnect to the last game. This will save all your stats and shards but will force you to drop your inventory, allowing other players to collect your items if you are unable to continue.
Optimisations
Implemented various optimisations improving the loading speed of the game on startup. This is expected to fix the endless black screen issues on launch for many players.
Added
- Added system that will attempt to put all players back in to a lobby when the game ends
- Added ping display to the top right of the HUD.
- Added new server room (used for spawning players in Vs Mode)
- Added a new option allowing the player to press or hold shift to run. Also allows players to toggle between holding to clicking analog stick to run on controller.
- Added Easy Anti-Cheat support which aims to mitigate players using third party tools to gain an unfair advantage.
Updated
- Stopped settings benchmark appearing every time on launching the game
- Increased number of concurrent VOIP streams to reduce the chances of audio breaking up when using in-game voice.
- Improved camera when moving through squeeze-through barricades
- Teammate health and names are now displayed on the HUD
- New player electrocution effects
- Squeeze-through barriers and blockades no longer pull players though automatically. Players must now intentionally interact with the barrier to squeeze through
- Barriers and blockades in the Sheriff Department are now randomised. Some are crouch unders and some are squeeze-through
- Reduced head movement when taking out tablet
- Reduced brightness of short-range illumination around the player in First Person
- Players can now eject each other from hiding places (useful in Vs Mode if the other team have entered a hiding place)
Fixes
- Fixed players not getting ejected from lockpicking minigames when downed
- Fixed various loot boxes in the Sheriff Department clipping with the environment
- Fixed getting downed a second time while already downed causing the camera to become stuck in third person while crawling
- Fixed door near armoury partially blocking the vent leading in to reception area
- Fixed players getting slightly stuck after using a computer near the armoury
- Tentative fix for UV light effects not working when banishing the Noble
- Fixed players being grabbed by the Noble while crawling in vents causing them to be pushed through walls and sometimes end up out of bounds.
- Fixed various issues preventing players from properly healing other players when playing in Third Person.
- Fixed issues where players could enter lockers while another player was exiting
- Fixed camera zooming out of the character momentarily when closing the inventory. Was particularly noticeable in Third Person while in a vent.
- Fixed rocks clipping with cars at end of The Town (Section 2)
- Fixed a desync issue between players and interactable corpses
- Fixed mirror minigame often not appearing if a client is grabbed while using a computer
- Fixed players head/camera being able to rotate 360 degrees if grabbed while using a computer
- Fixed ‘Take Fuse’ appearing in red even if the player’s inventory is empty
- Fixed mispositioned text on PCs
- Fixed movement occasionally becoming locked up after going through squeeze-through barricades
- Fixed Reader’s guide stopping completely if the player leaves and re-enters its range in certain difficult to navigate locations.
