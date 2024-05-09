 Skip to content

Grand Shooter (Playtest) update for 9 May 2024

Add Sinden Border option

Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:09:28 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sinden Lightgun users can use the embedded whit border.
This option conforms all game UI inside the borders, so it's a better fit for Sinden Lightgun users than the one that comes with the driver.

