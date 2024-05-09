 Skip to content

Kamla update for 9 May 2024

Patch 1.0.7

Build 14318229 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 18:39:35 UTC by Wendy

  • Brightness tweaks to make it easier to watch for audience on streaming platforms.
  • Cheese wardrobe hiding - tweaked to increase difficulty in late game linearly.
  • Ending Scenes Updated

