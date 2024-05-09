v3.2.1 Patch Notes

Hey everyone!
After receiving some feedback on the look of puppet states, they now appear with a similar color to their overlord, instead of their regular color and an outline around them. Let me know what you think and if you prefer the old look. I might make it an option if enough people prefer that one.
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Puppets will now appear on map with an alternative color similar to their overlord
- Changed puppet formation requirements. Defender can only be turned into a puppet at the end of the war if they have lost territory during the war
- Attacker can now also be turned into a puppet after the war, same rules as the other way around
- Slightly changed the size requirement for puppets so a bit larger puppets can now be formed
- Alliance tab in Statistics now counts puppet areas into alliance sizes
- Added missing tooltips for Puppet AI Settings
- Added missing tooltip for Puppet Section in Nation panel
- Removed wrong tooltips from puppet action buttons
- Fixed a bug where clicking outside map while trying to manually puppet or release a nation would get the mouse stuck unable to click anything
- Fixed a bug where a nation could ally with a puppet
- Fixed a bug where map colors didn't update after puppet was released
- Fixed a bug where regular Donation sounds played even if donation popups were disabled
- Fixed missing or incorrect city names in Europe 1914 & 1938, Americas, United States & World Map scenarios
- Fixed misplaced cities in World Map Large scenario
- Fixed incorrect territories in Europe 2024, 1938, 1914, Americas, United States and World Map Large scenarios
- Fixed incorrect terrain in Americas scenario
- Fixed some translations
