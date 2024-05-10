 Skip to content

机械陷阱 Mechanical Trap update for 10 May 2024

更新详情

Last edited 10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【更新】
*三个关卡

【调整】
携卵蜘蛛的卵 - 产出能力 ↓
飞虫掉落概率 ↑5%
孢子蜘蛛 -生命 ↓ 5
甲壳蜘蛛 - 攻击中不能够起飞
滚石蜘蛛 -移动 ↓
种子炮塔 -减少1金币

【修复】

  • "三叠蜘蛛" 在正常倍速下无法上墙

【优化】
优化一些性能
每局对战前两次出售"全额返"(开花和果实难度只有一次)
防御塔安置时增加攻击范围显示
调整地图色调

