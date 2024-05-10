【更新】
*三个关卡
【调整】
携卵蜘蛛的卵 - 产出能力 ↓
飞虫掉落概率 ↑5%
孢子蜘蛛 -生命 ↓ 5
甲壳蜘蛛 - 攻击中不能够起飞
滚石蜘蛛 -移动 ↓
种子炮塔 -减少1金币
【修复】
- "三叠蜘蛛" 在正常倍速下无法上墙
【优化】
优化一些性能
每局对战前两次出售"全额返"(开花和果实难度只有一次)
防御塔安置时增加攻击范围显示
调整地图色调
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
【更新】
*三个关卡
【调整】
携卵蜘蛛的卵 - 产出能力 ↓
飞虫掉落概率 ↑5%
孢子蜘蛛 -生命 ↓ 5
甲壳蜘蛛 - 攻击中不能够起飞
滚石蜘蛛 -移动 ↓
种子炮塔 -减少1金币
【修复】
【优化】
优化一些性能
每局对战前两次出售"全额返"(开花和果实难度只有一次)
防御塔安置时增加攻击范围显示
调整地图色调
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update