Patch Notes v1.0.1

Gameplay
- Changed dashing to not cancel when button is released.
- Updated AI movements for Hard and Impossible difficulties.
- Updated Dudeling scroll movement to get canceled by other inputs.
- Added "punch missed" sound.
Menus and UI
- Updated How To Play menu.
- Fixed context bar flicker.
- Fixed context bar text spacing.
- Fixed issues with guessing controller type.
- Updated Player Options sub menu.
- Updated Splash Screen intro videos.
- Updated Main Menu video.
- Updated spacing for custom Dudelings font.
- Updated confirm message appearance.
General
- Updated scene switching speeds.
- Fixed controller vibration not always working.
Changed files in this update