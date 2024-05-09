 Skip to content

Dudelings: Arcade Sportsball update for 9 May 2024

Patch Notes v1.0.1

Gameplay

  • Changed dashing to not cancel when button is released.
  • Updated AI movements for Hard and Impossible difficulties.
  • Updated Dudeling scroll movement to get canceled by other inputs.
  • Added "punch missed" sound.
  • Updated How To Play menu.
  • Fixed context bar flicker.
  • Fixed context bar text spacing.
  • Fixed issues with guessing controller type.
  • Updated Player Options sub menu.
  • Updated Splash Screen intro videos.
  • Updated Main Menu video.
  • Updated spacing for custom Dudelings font.
  • Updated confirm message appearance.

General

  • Updated scene switching speeds.
  • Fixed controller vibration not always working.

