V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix #1

We give the dust no time to settle on our coffins! We’re hard at work slaying the first round of bugs following our full launch. We’re doing everything to make your bloody massacre across Vardoran as dignified and bug free as it should be, and in the spirit of that we offer the following bug fixes.

The hotfix, which will begin at 7 UTC and will be rolled out over Official Servers over the next 30-60 minutes, will have the following changes:

Fixed an issue where players were unable to mount horses when using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where the Incursion Events would not run correctly on select PvP servers, causing all events to stop running for an additional 24 hours+.

Fixed an issue where cosmetic items could be salvaged into high tier materials than intended.

Fixed an issue where the client could crash when using the “Fill Wallpaper” feature in large castles.

Fixed an issue where the Castle Heart blood essence drain modifier server setting would not work correctly when modified.

Fixed a few issues related to castle relocation that could cause flying roofs to stay in place as well as blocking the possibility to build new castles in the affected territory.

Fixed an issue where saplings/trees planted in growing plots in the castle got stuck in an invisible state blocking them from growing as well as blocking dismantle.

Fixed a rendering issue where terrain did not render correctly if viewed through the walls of a castle that was in the “disabled defenses” state (PvP).

Fixed an issue where rulesets in the advanced settings menu did not update the “save” button correctly, causing ruleset changes to not apply unless the player manually altered a setting before exiting the menu.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to save settings after loading a preset.

Fixed a rendering issue with the rim light effect causing it to not work on all types of units.

Fixed a rendering issue on clouds while in bat form.

