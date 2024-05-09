Character Animation Improvements

Hello, Adventurers!

We're thrilled to announce the latest update for 001 Earth – Version 0.0.1.4 is live! This update focuses on making your characters look and move even better. We've tweaked their design to be smoother and added some extra flair to their basic movements and attacks.

We know updates have been a bit slow, and we're sorry for that. Your support means everything to us, and we're working hard to bring you more improvements. Thank you for sticking with us and sharing your thoughts.

So, jump back into 001 Earth, and let's keep the adventure going!

Best wishes,

CGNDC and the 001 Earth Team