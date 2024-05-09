 Skip to content

Dreeg Beta Demo Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Update Notes for May 9, 2024

  • Game optimizations
  • New Electrify Platform Mechanic ( Using power dash on specific platforms will electrify and damage any enemies touching the platform)
  • Fixed level 2 title displaying incorrect level

