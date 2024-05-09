 Skip to content

Dungeons of the Obelisk update for 9 May 2024

Ver. 1.0.83

9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the new companion "Trinity" to the shop, this companion gives up to a 45% chance to prevent death while also healing for 5% max health.
Fixed UI errors on the energy trackers that caused default text to appear in dungeons.
Fixed backend errors with how the system handled set items.
Fixed errors that could cause the boss battle to be skipped in dungeons.
Added new methods to the server to help prevent players from getting stuck in town.

