It's been 1 year since we went into Early Access! What's Coming Next?

Hi folks!

We have a fun update ready for Ludonarracon this week! This marks one year since our early access launch and we really want to thank everyone for all the lovely feedback and support this past year!! We're on track to be content complete by the end of 2024, and then we'll likely be spending 2025 on polish and ramping up to a 1.0 launch! The plan however is to give the game as much time as it needs in early access so we likely won't have an official date locked until we're actually ready to launch!

We've added a roadmap menu to the game's title screen to give y'all more transparency on what we've added over the past year and what we'll be doing to get to our 1.0 release!

Highlights

New Boss Added: Ravana

New Weiqi Charm UI

View Roadmap Button

Wandering Background NPCs added to hub areas

Added unique UI art for petting Qilin and rabbits

New Enemies Added: Spacesuit, Sun Raven

Final Boss sneak peek will be added closer to th (can be accessed through debug menu)

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Added additional anticipation to spike traps

Robin can no longer get stuck in Debt-Blow animation

Fixed issue with enemy facing direction being detected incorrectly

Fixed issue with pixel art fonts looking incorrect when masked

Things we'll be working on this year!