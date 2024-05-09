- Added a new single player only game mode: The Sub. Beware, information on this game is limited.
- Added new scrolling messages and hopefully fixed some old ones
- Fixed a bug where if you looked at the settings Wavy Nautigate and then tried going back to the menu, it would start the game.
- Fixed a bug where if you started Flow Connections, that would count as clearing a board.
Watarcade update for 9 May 2024
Watarcade 1.7 - Introducing: The Sub
