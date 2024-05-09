Update 139 - Grim Reaper mode changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14317626 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 17:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

The update contains the following:

Grim Reaper map mode is shortened to 20 minutes. The grim reaper's health is lowered by 20%. Have fun farming it for marbles, but remember to bring the Feather artifact.

Fixed a bug in Grim Reaper mode that prevented marbles from dropping. This only happened in Forest Dungeon.

The Luminous Shroom pet had the wrong walking animation.

the "Master Crafted" and "Grandmaster Crafted" achievements only looked for specific marbles in the weapon instead of looking at the weapon's enhancement total.

The "Potion Taster" and "Potion Toaster" descriptions were changed to mention that it needs to be done in a single run.

When you level up and you can choose an artifact, the Attribute's description will be visible. Example: Regenerate Health - Regenerates your health over time.

Changed the animation of the opening Treasure Chest (a chest that drops gold bars) so that it does not use the Gold Chests's last image.

Till later,

André