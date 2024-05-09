 Skip to content

A Story About Farting update for 9 May 2024

What's new in A Story About Farting?

Last edited 9 May 2024

The first major update to A Story About Farting will introduce a number of changes:

  • From now on, you will be able to fart constantly - even during animations, which means you will be able to earn points faster and earn achievements faster at the same time!

  • The problem with achievements not being displayed on Steam has been fixed

  • The problem with the game taking too long to load has been fixed.

But that's not all!

Get ready for more news, because soon you will be able to fart with more than just one hero!

Open link