 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slipstream: Rogue Space update for 9 May 2024

Patch Notes for May Release v1.60.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14317539 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
v1.60.0 Patch Notes

May 9th, 2024 \
Daily Bonus and speed runs, crew respec, tons of improvements, and the introduction of the Slip Shop.

New Features:

  • Run Summary & speedrun support

  • On clearing a run, captains will now see a summary that includes:

  • Total run time and splits for each sector

  • Final stats and cargo

  • Full crew leaderboard

  • In-game run timer pauses at "Sector Clear" screens to allow for breaks

  • Party mode waits until after Run Summary is closed

  • Daily Bonus Run

  • Once per day, captains can choose to launch a bonus run

  • Bonus runs grant 50% extra XP and higher Data Key drop rates for everyone aboard

  • Can be used for any region (e.g. Pluto, Neptune), but only one run per day

  • Resets globally at the same time for everyone (6AM PT)

  • Respec Crew

  • Re-assign skill points to try different crew builds

  • Each Token refunds one skill point

  • Respec is only available in the main menu for now, not aboard ship

  • Respec Tokens can be purchased; may be used as drops in future

  • All existing players will be granted 3 free Tokens

  • Slip Shop

  • Buy outfits, Data Keys, and Respec Tokens

  • Available both in the main menu and aboard ship, in new shop areas

  • Payments integrated with Steam

  • Mobile payments not yet available, but purchases made on Steam will be available on mobile when using the same account

Enhancements:
  • More captains: all players can now be captains once they reach level 3 with any crewmate.
  • Players with 100+ Twitch followers are still automatically captains
  • Captain rules are now explained in the Space Dock for non-captains
  • Players can still request captain approval in Discord as needed
  • Captains still must play on Desktop
  • The new-player tutorial is now before sign-in, allowing players to experience a bit of gameplay before asking for authentication
  • Health and shield values are now shown in the lower left HUD bars
  • Community links (Discord, Twitter, Instagram) have been added to the main menu
  • Alert for clearing a run is now labeled as “Victory Bonus” to differentiate it from battle rewards
  • Changed the class description for the cat from “Clever Hacker” to “Artillery Ace” to reduce confusion
Content:
  • Ship retrofits:
  • Firecrest reinforced with 8 new weapon stations and one new Gem Forge
  • Hedgehog gains four additional Gem Forges in corner zones
  • Sparrow retrofitted with two additional Medbays in previously unused passages on Decks 1 and 7
  • Slip Shop areas added to all three ships
  • New batch of diabolical “Crack the Code” encounters added to all regions
  • Six premium outfits added, one for each class:
  • Panda, Scottish Fold, Iguana, Smarty the Hamster, Squid, Turt Ninja
  • Purchasable with premium Credits
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed: data key balance will now update when aboard ship even if you don't open the dialog
  • Fixed an issue with Twitch sign-in on mobile that was preventing sign-in in some regions (e.g. Germany)
  • Fixed the FPS monitor setting to actually turn it on/off
  • Fixed an issue where captains couldn’t re-visit an outpost after closing it but not leaving the node
  • Lowered the position of weapon station damage indicators so they do not overlap health bars
  • Moved the position of some ship health screens to be more visible; also added a few more
  • Slightly lowered the volume and range of Shield Station SFX
  • Improved the UX on volume/FPS sliders so they are easier to use on mobile
  • Fixed a bug with the location reveal animation so it won’t stick on the map
  • Fixed some usability issues when unlocking a new crew class
  • Various other error fixes and optimizations

See you aboard!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2765861
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2765862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link