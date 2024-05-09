Patch Notes for May Release v1.60.0

May 9th, 2024 \

Daily Bonus and speed runs, crew respec, tons of improvements, and the introduction of the Slip Shop.

Run Summary & speedrun support

On clearing a run, captains will now see a summary that includes:

Total run time and splits for each sector

Final stats and cargo

Full crew leaderboard

In-game run timer pauses at "Sector Clear" screens to allow for breaks

Party mode waits until after Run Summary is closed

Daily Bonus Run

Once per day, captains can choose to launch a bonus run

Bonus runs grant 50% extra XP and higher Data Key drop rates for everyone aboard

Can be used for any region (e.g. Pluto, Neptune), but only one run per day

Resets globally at the same time for everyone (6AM PT)

Respec Crew

Re-assign skill points to try different crew builds

Each Token refunds one skill point

Respec is only available in the main menu for now, not aboard ship

Respec Tokens can be purchased; may be used as drops in future

All existing players will be granted 3 free Tokens

Slip Shop

Buy outfits, Data Keys, and Respec Tokens

Available both in the main menu and aboard ship, in new shop areas

Payments integrated with Steam