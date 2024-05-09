Patch Notes for May Release v1.60.0

v1.60.0 Patch Notes
May 9th, 2024 \
Daily Bonus and speed runs, crew respec, tons of improvements, and the introduction of the Slip Shop.
New Features:
Run Summary & speedrun support
On clearing a run, captains will now see a summary that includes:
Total run time and splits for each sector
Final stats and cargo
Full crew leaderboard
In-game run timer pauses at "Sector Clear" screens to allow for breaks
Party mode waits until after Run Summary is closed
Daily Bonus Run
Once per day, captains can choose to launch a bonus run
Bonus runs grant 50% extra XP and higher Data Key drop rates for everyone aboard
Can be used for any region (e.g. Pluto, Neptune), but only one run per day
Resets globally at the same time for everyone (6AM PT)
Respec Crew
Re-assign skill points to try different crew builds
Each Token refunds one skill point
Respec is only available in the main menu for now, not aboard ship
Respec Tokens can be purchased; may be used as drops in future
All existing players will be granted 3 free Tokens
Slip Shop
Buy outfits, Data Keys, and Respec Tokens
Available both in the main menu and aboard ship, in new shop areas
Payments integrated with Steam
Mobile payments not yet available, but purchases made on Steam will be available on mobile when using the same account
Enhancements:
- More captains: all players can now be captains once they reach level 3 with any crewmate.
- Players with 100+ Twitch followers are still automatically captains
- Captain rules are now explained in the Space Dock for non-captains
- Players can still request captain approval in Discord as needed
- Captains still must play on Desktop
- The new-player tutorial is now before sign-in, allowing players to experience a bit of gameplay before asking for authentication
- Health and shield values are now shown in the lower left HUD bars
- Community links (Discord, Twitter, Instagram) have been added to the main menu
- Alert for clearing a run is now labeled as “Victory Bonus” to differentiate it from battle rewards
- Changed the class description for the cat from “Clever Hacker” to “Artillery Ace” to reduce confusion
Content:
- Ship retrofits:
- Firecrest reinforced with 8 new weapon stations and one new Gem Forge
- Hedgehog gains four additional Gem Forges in corner zones
- Sparrow retrofitted with two additional Medbays in previously unused passages on Decks 1 and 7
- Slip Shop areas added to all three ships
- New batch of diabolical “Crack the Code” encounters added to all regions
- Six premium outfits added, one for each class:
- Panda, Scottish Fold, Iguana, Smarty the Hamster, Squid, Turt Ninja
- Purchasable with premium Credits
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: data key balance will now update when aboard ship even if you don't open the dialog
- Fixed an issue with Twitch sign-in on mobile that was preventing sign-in in some regions (e.g. Germany)
- Fixed the FPS monitor setting to actually turn it on/off
- Fixed an issue where captains couldn’t re-visit an outpost after closing it but not leaving the node
- Lowered the position of weapon station damage indicators so they do not overlap health bars
- Moved the position of some ship health screens to be more visible; also added a few more
- Slightly lowered the volume and range of Shield Station SFX
- Improved the UX on volume/FPS sliders so they are easier to use on mobile
- Fixed a bug with the location reveal animation so it won’t stick on the map
- Fixed some usability issues when unlocking a new crew class
- Various other error fixes and optimizations
See you aboard!
