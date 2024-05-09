Soulash 2 v0.7.9 "Loot Quality"

Greetings fellow gods,

While the work continues on the next major v0.8 update (lots of GUI work, my least favorite), I've decided to address your feedback regarding loot. You'll be pleased to know that the days of Black Knights sporting copper claymores are gone. Depending on the special location tier, the quality of items used by mobs and found in treasure chests will now be higher and more random.

I know many of you have been frustrated with crafters living their lives and not just waiting for you to show up for your order at their workstations like any good NPCs would. I've addressed that by adding a button to help locate the crafter with a minimap ping while we're at its region map.

Alongside these changes, several fixes from Discord are included. Here's the full changelog:

Added

Added a button near the order to locate the crafter.

Changed

Items used by enemies and dropped from treasure chests will now have better quality randomized materials used depending on the difficulty of the Special Location in the region.

Companions now attempt to pick up a stack of items, excluding corpses, when ordered to.

Added properties to Kangaroo Leather and Weasel's Tail.

Grey Watchers can now train hunting.

Flint is now stackable.

Bleed, Burn, and Poison effects don't apply to the caster when using abilities with Target: Area Around Self.

Reduced damage scaling on Blade Dance and buffed Whirlwind.

Max salvaging resources recovery is set to 3.

Fixed

Companions are no longer stuck with their actions after helping with building structures.

Added an extra rule for generation to avoid map edges when placing enemies and treasures.

Improved pathfinding NPCs avoid visible tiles that deal damage like Lava.

NPCs stop to wait when choosing a conversation by double-left click.

Fixed animation attack for Ranseur Spear and Spontoon.

Gowns require Tailoring Workplace instead of Workbench.

Fixed Bee Balm animating when it shouldn't.

A Deer is no longer considered to be an Orc.

Fixed dark pits on the swamps.

Fixed Rage messages in the message log.

Fixed an issue where an item on the floor in a region might change its statistics after returning.

Also, if you've missed it, here's our latest short story Adventurer's Life. You can find the rest on our playlist here.

May your treasures be bountiful,

Artur