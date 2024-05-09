Update Version 20240509

English
############Content###############
[Special Attribution]New Special Attribution: Gain devotion when killing enemy undead.
[Special Attribution]New Special Attribution: Gain devotion when killing enemy demons.
[Faith]New Tenet: Crusade Against Undeads
[Faith]New Tenet: Crusade Against Demons
############System################
Refactored code so that faith effects that trigger when a character kills another character are managed in the Faith Manager while the battler class calls the functions there when conditions are met.
It also comes with a mod interface.
简体中文
##########Content#################
【特殊属性】新特殊属性：击杀敌方亡灵获得虔诚
【特殊属性】新特殊属性：击杀敌方恶魔获得虔诚
【信仰】新信条：圣战：讨伐亡灵
【信仰】新信条：圣战：讨伐恶魔
############System################
重构了代码让一个角色击杀另外一个角色时所触发的信仰效果代码移动到了信仰管理器模组，角色在触发条件时将会调用那里的函数，而非自身的代码。
顺便加入了对应的Mod接口。
Changed files in this update