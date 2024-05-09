 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 9 May 2024

Update notes for May 9th

9 May 2024

  • clamped max ability cooldown and no cooldown chance to 80%
  • decreased poison interval for enemies (poison deals damage faster)
  • increased knockback power
  • added five new songs
  • fixed extra players input not working in item selection
  • fixed item selection showing items of other player
  • fixed boss values not showing correctly
  • fixed missing drone on upgraded item
  • fixed Martha achievement not counting when carrying a backpack

