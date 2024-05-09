Update notes for May 9th

- clamped max ability cooldown and no cooldown chance to 80%
- decreased poison interval for enemies (poison deals damage faster)
- increased knockback power
- added five new songs
- fixed extra players input not working in item selection
- fixed item selection showing items of other player
- fixed boss values not showing correctly
- fixed missing drone on upgraded item
- fixed Martha achievement not counting when carrying a backpack
Scrappage update for 9 May 2024
