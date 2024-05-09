 Skip to content

Store Simulator update for 9 May 2024

09 May 2024 Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14317457 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 - Errors in garbage collection have been fixed.
2 - The error occurring in the level has been fixed.
3 - Gold bag chance rate increased by 15%.
4 - The money error seen when clicking on the online store has been fixed.
5 - Player speed has been reduced.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2777391
  • Loading history…
