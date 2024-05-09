1 - Errors in garbage collection have been fixed.
2 - The error occurring in the level has been fixed.
3 - Gold bag chance rate increased by 15%.
4 - The money error seen when clicking on the online store has been fixed.
5 - Player speed has been reduced.
Store Simulator update for 9 May 2024
09 May 2024 Bug Fix
1 - Errors in garbage collection have been fixed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update