5/9 Playtest Update

This update to the Sumo Tanks playtest adds two new settings and fixes a number of bugs.

New Settings

There are two new settings:

Hide the lobby join code: Replaces the lobby join code with a "copy to clipboard" button and censors the join code field. This is highly recommended if you plan to stream and don't want viewers joining your game.

Replaces the lobby join code with a "copy to clipboard" button and censors the join code field. This is highly recommended if you plan to stream and don't want viewers joining your game. Hide the pause button: Hides the pause button during matches. You can still pause the game by pressing escape on the keyboard or the physical pause button on controllers.

Bug Fixes

This update is nicknamed "that online Target Practice patch" because most of the bugs relate to playing Target Practice Mode online. Here are those fixes:

Fixed the targets not respawning on peers when the Target Practice level was reset.

Fixed the incorrect time being displayed as the unlock requirement for Target Practice levels.

Fixed time greater than a minute incorrectly displaying on Target Practice levels.

Reduce turret shaking when multiple players are controlling the same tank (only applies to the tutorial and Target Practice levels).

There were several other fixes as well: