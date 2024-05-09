Manual mode very high speed handling and a few other fixes and tuning

Not a big change this time, mostly addressing some issues from the last patch to do with the manual mode handling.
Manual mode very high speed (500ish kts+) uses a different dynamics to make the boost targets ability much more playable
Some people did not like manual mode stability update that was added last time so there is an option to turn it off and go back to the previous handling, you can do this in Settings/Controls/Manual mode stability
New heavy engine
New light engine
Emergency Stop pontoon + 15% water tank capacity
Ingredient Pontoons + 35% cargo capacity
Vertical Lift wings renamed to "Ascending Lift"
Sharpened wing model improved
Boss health bars increased in size and end points cleared to ensure people can see when the boss just has a small amount of health remaining
Fixed hangar camera could not view rear facing engines
Particle motion blur fixes
Fix bank money transfer slider could not be operated with controller
Fix cargo transfer doubles transfer amount when using a controller
Respawning after leaving bank could spawn in midair or crash instantly
Rudders on the tour plane a bit more stable
Thanks again for your continued feedback and suggestions.
