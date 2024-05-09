Manual mode very high speed handling and a few other fixes and tuning

Not a big change this time, mostly addressing some issues from the last patch to do with the manual mode handling.

Manual mode very high speed (500ish kts+) uses a different dynamics to make the boost targets ability much more playable

Some people did not like manual mode stability update that was added last time so there is an option to turn it off and go back to the previous handling, you can do this in Settings/Controls/Manual mode stability

New heavy engine

New light engine

Emergency Stop pontoon + 15% water tank capacity

Ingredient Pontoons + 35% cargo capacity

Vertical Lift wings renamed to "Ascending Lift"

Sharpened wing model improved

Boss health bars increased in size and end points cleared to ensure people can see when the boss just has a small amount of health remaining

Fixed hangar camera could not view rear facing engines

Particle motion blur fixes

Fix bank money transfer slider could not be operated with controller

Fix cargo transfer doubles transfer amount when using a controller

Respawning after leaving bank could spawn in midair or crash instantly