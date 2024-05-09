Game Update, Build 0048

It's time for VR!

In our opinion, all cockpit based games should support VR, as they're the best ways to immerse players in the experience. Now, we're proud to say that Touge Shakai supports Virtual Reality! If you have a headset that works with SteamVR, TS should work with it. We also believe that TS is one of the most detailed racing games in terms of interior animations, and we're really proud of it. Now, they can be experienced as intended!



In our implementation, all of the regular user interface has been adapted to work within the VR environment, and the menu experiences should be familiar. During scenes that are unsuitable for VR, such as camera panning or third person cameras, the game will render these scenes on a "virtual monitor" to prevent motion sickness.



Just a couple of things to take note of:

Please bind the "Reset VR Position" control within settings before firing up VR

If you have SteamVR installed, enter the game normally and an option to "Activate VR" should be on the main menu

There is a setting to lock the camera to the horizon under "Camera" settings

VR mode is still slightly experimental and there might be some things we have to fix

New Track: Myogi



Another great track from the past has been made for TS, and... it's Myogi! A unique but unusual aspect of this location is that for parts of the course, the sides of the road are flanked by wide and low pavements. It's up to you to exploit them to achieve the best racing line!

Changes, Improvements and Fixes