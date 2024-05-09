- Satan boss fight overhaul
- New spandex suit texture
- New angel texture
- New angels
- Escort map overhaul
- Faction system changes
- New faction icons
- Eden changes
- Heaven is now an end game hub world
- New dialog system
- Missing material bug fix
FOG update for 9 May 2024
Satan Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2010241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update