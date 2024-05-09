 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FOG update for 9 May 2024

Satan Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14317274 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Satan boss fight overhaul
  • New spandex suit texture
  • New angel texture
  • New angels
  • Escort map overhaul
  • Faction system changes
  • New faction icons
  • Eden changes
  • Heaven is now an end game hub world
  • New dialog system
  • Missing material bug fix

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2010241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link