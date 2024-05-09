 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication update for 9 May 2024

Problem solved: sound lagging problem (version updated!)

Share · View all patches · Build 14317086 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good night, players.

The production team has solved the sound lag issue

Please update the version

Sorry for the inconvenience caused.

Thank you again players for your support

The Bridge Curse Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2331331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link