Version 0.23.4 is now live!

Hi everyone! I have a very exciting update to bring to you all this week!

I've been giving the performance of the game another overhaul and I've added a feature that should really help.

The game will now automatically detect when the sim is running below 30 frames per second and will slow down the simulation in order to catch up.

It's a little more complex than simply slowing the sim down - the game detects when it is being overwhelmed with AI updates and will momentarily stop to allow the sim to catch up rather than letting the AI requests pile up and up. This stops the frame rate from tanking due to a situation where slower frame rates means more AI updates per frame which causes an exponential slowdown.

In the image above I was previously getting 7 frames per second on a very high settings sim. With the new update it'll slow down 57% but will bring the framerate back up to 35-40 fps, a huge gain!

The timer on the bottom left will now turn red when it detects the game is running at less than 30 frames per second and will show how much the sim is slowing down in order to compensate and keep a good frame rate.

If you are getting a constant red timer and seek to improve performance you can go to the Performance Settings screen while the sim is running:

From here you can tweak the Action Cooldown (higher will give better performance) and slowdown the sim yourself until you get a level you are happy with. (Turning off the blood is another way to gain performance.)

The Speed Adjustment Tool attempts to automatically do this but it does not take advantage of the new system yet and will be updated in a future update.

If you are having any performance issues with this latest update or the sim is running into issues on your machine please let me know as I haven't had the chance to check this update out on other machines yet.

Thanks for playing and I look forward to seeing you in the next update!