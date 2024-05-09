 Skip to content

Farm Manager World update for 9 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240509.306

9 May 2024

Added option to complete disable trainings in free mode
Fix for scenario target for "have" instead of "buy or bread" 65 turkeys
Removed unnecesary no warehouse (barn) on baling crops call
Fix for happiness bonus refresh on moving staff to another house
Fix for parking slots on 3rd level of Owner building in Central America
Fix for negative values of fertilizers and spraying in warehouses (and selling them)
Fix for earning money for ordering ferilizers
Fix for displaying pH and nitrogen on Fields Layer
Fir for hibernating pitaya
Fix for chopper combain pathfinding issue on the end od work
Added Russian translations of HUD (Still waiting for campaigns translations)

