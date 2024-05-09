Patch 0.8.20240509.306

Added option to complete disable trainings in free mode

Fix for scenario target for "have" instead of "buy or bread" 65 turkeys

Removed unnecesary no warehouse (barn) on baling crops call

Fix for happiness bonus refresh on moving staff to another house

Fix for parking slots on 3rd level of Owner building in Central America

Fix for negative values of fertilizers and spraying in warehouses (and selling them)

Fix for earning money for ordering ferilizers

Fix for displaying pH and nitrogen on Fields Layer

Fir for hibernating pitaya

Fix for chopper combain pathfinding issue on the end od work

Added Russian translations of HUD (Still waiting for campaigns translations)