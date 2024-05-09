 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 9 May 2024

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.6.0.2

Build 14317036 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 15:59:03 UTC

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Bug Fixes:
  • Updated Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #4 - Question 3 to reference the correct pricing
  • Space Junkers Battlecry Cab Armour Plate description now has the correct cab name
  • Fixed an issue with the mission 'Scrapping the Surface' where the highlighted area disappears when a player leaves the area and comes back
  • Fixed an issue where multiplayer lobby lists show sessions on other game versions
  • Fixed an issue with Space Junkers Radar sound effect location doesn't update
  • Fixed an issue that caused Space Junkers Blocks to appear in other Corporation's Loot Drops
  • Fixed an issue with the cost of Space Junkers Blocks which led to harder enemies being spawned

