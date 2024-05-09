Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.6.0.2

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
Bug Fixes:
- Updated Rusty's Junkyard Quiz #4 - Question 3 to reference the correct pricing
- Space Junkers Battlecry Cab Armour Plate description now has the correct cab name
- Fixed an issue with the mission 'Scrapping the Surface' where the highlighted area disappears when a player leaves the area and comes back
- Fixed an issue where multiplayer lobby lists show sessions on other game versions
- Fixed an issue with Space Junkers Radar sound effect location doesn't update
- Fixed an issue that caused Space Junkers Blocks to appear in other Corporation's Loot Drops
- Fixed an issue with the cost of Space Junkers Blocks which led to harder enemies being spawned
