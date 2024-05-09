Join the Closed Beta Creator Incentive Program

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are thrilled to announce the closed beta creator Incentive Program. Come and showcase your skills and earn enticing rewards while streaming Arena Breakout: Infinite!

Date: May 9th to May 15th

Cash rewards:

–The top five by Peak Concurrent Viewers will each receive $1000

In-game item rewards:

Submit one stream session with more than 500 video views, you will win 100,000 Beta server Koen as a token of appreciation.

–Total prize pool of 50,000,000 Koen. It’s first-come, first-served.

Eligibility and Guidelines:

Closed beta players and creators are eligible.

Twitch streams are recommended with Twitch Drops enabled. Viewers have a chance to win steam keys to join the beta from drops.

Streams must be of the PC version- ArenaBreakout: Infinite, with correct tags applied.

Genuine gameplay is encouraged; no AFK farming.

Recommended hashtags: #ArenaBreakoutPC #ABI #ArenaBreakoutInfinite.

How to Participate:

Stream on Arena Breakout: Infinite Twitch or YouTube.

Submit your works to https://t.ly/ABIStreamer

You can submit multiple livestream links. The best performance stream will be used as your award criteria. You can get cash rewards and Koen rewards at the same time. However, each person can only receive cash and Koen rewards once.

Reward distribution:

-The list of in-game item winners will be announced in Discord on May 17th

-The in-game items will be distributed to winners’ in-game storage within May 17th

-Our team will verify the identity and data authenticity of the winners after the event and start the activity. The list of winners of cash prizes will be announced on May 22nd and will be distributed via bank transfer or paypal within three weeks after the event.

-For regions or users who have difficulty receiving cash, rewards will be replaced with gift cards, etc., but some losses may occur.

Join us in the ultimate gaming extravaganza, and let's break some records together!