Version 0.5104~0.5110 updated

What to fix:

Fixed the issue where two operations would occur when a passenger plane lifts up the terrain.

2.Fix the configuration error of thatch roof Repair the missing fire-resistant tile roof model Fixed the problem that drinking the same soup would cause the buff to disappear.

5.Fixed the problem that shoveling crops intersecting between two camp tables would cause them to get stuck. Fixed the problem of ground height not being synchronized on some passenger planes Fixed the problem that the Vientiane Pot cannot absorb flower pots with plants. Fixed the problem of incorrect judgment on hoeing ground blocking. Solve the collision problem of the wolfberry tree and remove the middle-aged and old dug-up of the wolfberry tree.

10.Fixed the problem of buff with decimals when cooking things in sewage

update content:

*1. Add difficulty selection when creating archives

2. Optimize the size of passenger terrain synchronization data and optimize the archive size (need to open a new file)

3. The effect of fast skipping time while sleeping has been adjusted. You can see the fast movements of NPCs, which is helpful for updating NPCs.

4. Optimize the sky tree collision body, reduce CPU consumption, and optimize rainforest performance.

5. Optimize the collision detection priority of Wangtianshu.

6. Remove the screen to avoid damage in the open air

7. Remove water chestnuts and dig up

8. Remove the invincibility when the ghost fire head shrinks.