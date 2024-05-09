 Skip to content

Pixel Paint Together update for 9 May 2024

auto shifting should be fixed

Build 14316932 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 15:46:26 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

before if someone else completed a color

it would shift everyone to a new color even if theyre on a different color

should be ok now

maybe?

let me know if any more problems

