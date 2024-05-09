 Skip to content

Fallen Seeds update for 9 May 2024

Patch 1.0.1

Hey, we've relieaesd a quick patch that fixes some small bugs:

  • FIxed a bug that may cause freeze after choices in first dialogue with Frank.
  • Gaiak is now properly removed from inventory after being used.
  • All CGArts in gallery now can be unlocked.

