Patch 1.0.1

Hey, we've relieaesd a quick patch that fixes some small bugs:
- FIxed a bug that may cause freeze after choices in first dialogue with Frank.
- Gaiak is now properly removed from inventory after being used.
- All CGArts in gallery now can be unlocked.
