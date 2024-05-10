 Skip to content

SkydiveSim update for 10 May 2024

New Wind Tunnel Added!

10 May 2024

Added Wind Tunnel! You can now practice free fall movements using an outdoor wind tunnel in the Mountains Environment.
Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish CanopySim Content Depot 1410001
