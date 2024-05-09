This Week in Destiny – 05/09/2024

This week in Destiny, we are talking a bit more about Exotic class items. We announced them along with the Prismatic subclass, and it's time we tell you more about this groundbreaking addition to Destiny 2—and that's just our first topic for the week!

More info about the new Exotic class items.

New boss profile for The Pantheon.

The red border weapons bonanza is here!

Zero Hour arrives next week.

Check out our new PvP maps trailer.

Enjoy Destiny 2: Expansion Open Access now through June 3!

The Gauntlet returns for its 10th anniversary.

And it's AANHPI Heritage Month.

