 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Destiny 2 update for 9 May 2024

This Week in Destiny – 05/09/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14316768 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 19:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week in Destiny, we are talking a bit more about Exotic class items. We announced them along with the Prismatic subclass, and it's time we tell you more about this groundbreaking addition to Destiny 2—and that's just our first topic for the week!

  • More info about the new Exotic class items.
  • New boss profile for The Pantheon.
  • The red border weapons bonanza is here!
  • Zero Hour arrives next week.
  • Check out our new PvP maps trailer.
  • Enjoy Destiny 2: Expansion Open Access now through June 3!
  • The Gauntlet returns for its 10th anniversary.
  • And it's AANHPI Heritage Month.

Read all about it here.

Changed depots in release_test_02 branch

View more data in app history for build 14316768
Windows Game Depot Depot 1085661
Game Depot - English Depot 1085662
French Game Depot - French Depot 1085663
German Game Depot - German Depot 1085664
Italian Game Depot - Italian Depot 1085665
Japanese Game Depot - Japanese Depot 1085666
Portuguese - Brazil Game Depot - Portuguese Depot 1085667
Spanish - Spain Game Depot - Spanish Depot 1085668
Russian Game Depot - Russian Depot 1085669
Polish Game Depot - Polish Depot 1085670
Simplified Chinese Game Depot - Chinese Simplified Depot 1085671
Traditional Chinese Game Depot - Chinese Traditional Depot 1085672
Spanish - Latin America Game Depot - Latin American Spanish Depot 1085673
Korean Game Depot - Korean Depot 1085674
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link