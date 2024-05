Share · View all patches · Build 14316756 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy

The update with Arachnophobia Mode where you can play as a Ladybug-Fox hybrid instead of a Spider-Fox hybrid is now live! You can access the new mode in Settings under Gameplay.

To celebrate the update the game is also taking part in Steams Weeklong Deal this week for 25% Off!

You can check out the Ladybug Fox in action in the video below.

Thank you for all the support!

Planet 47 Games