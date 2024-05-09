Patch 3.0.8 Released!

Dear Suzerain Universe fans,
We are updating the game with a seventh patch. If you want to support the endeavor of improving the experiences, please report your issues in our Discord forum here. We read all your feedback.
**
Patch 3.0.8
** (09/05/2024)
The patch is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.
Kingdom of Rizia DLC
Feature Updates
- Implemented 48 Rizia achievements
- Added hold timer to prevent missclicks in war when selecting something on operation
Content Updates
- Added Rizian national anthem sung by Torpor Games team
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 5 internal security briefing
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 5 murder investigation briefing
- Added option to cancel calling back the navy after not reaching an agreement in pales meeting
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 6 Alignment of the Six Stars scene
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 6 cemetery scene
- Content polish and streamlining on Sordland bond purchase scene
- Polish and consistency edits in Turn 2 Golden Guard scene, Turn 5 security scene, Turn 8 AN referendum vote and general council scene
- Added no-cost option to investigate Pales if operatives in place
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 8 Zille security briefing
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 8 Zille negotiations scene
- Axel will now be concerned about unification if national destabilization is true
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 9 Zille return speech scene
- Edited Rizian-Palesian Unification Initiative decision to better reflect the context
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 9 meeting with Sal
- Removed GRACE congratulating Palesian reunion after kicking Rizia out
- Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 10 security briefing and murder investigation scene
- Numerous other scene improvements and polish
Controls, UI & UX
- Added confirmation pop up to avoid resetting deployment by mistake on gamepad
Design and Balancing
- Added GRACE energy contributions
- Reduced starting default energy
- Added house allegiance based authority modifiers
- National destabilization has impacts on Zille in certain situations
- Reduced military expenditures per turn and revised war expenditures
- Minor edits to how titles are gained at the summary screen
- Disabled decision to leave the AN if Intermerkopum is formed due to story reasons
- Adjusted violent and peaceful resistance balance and thresholds for Zille
- Reduced tourism threshold and balance so good tourism is achievable easier
- Axel's dialogue at Monqiz Beach will no longer trigger if Unification Initiative is not started
- Reduced per turn integer subtractions of administrative costs
- Reduced energy storage cost and curtailment for now until future changes
Performance & Optimizations
- Scene light optimization
- Disabled rendering when unnecessary
- Reduced build size
- Updated world map and base map boundaries
- Optimized map switching for reduced memory
- Images memory optimization to load on demand
- Main and escape menu inspected collection item memory optimization
- Table collection item memory optimization
- Memory management implementation for story pack scenes
- Optimized hover input on maps
- Optimized hyperlinks
- Increased texture compression quality
- Optimised Rizia map texture to reduce ram usage
- Removed table normal texture for performance reasons
Bug Fixes and Polish
- Fixed world map overlay not including zille when hovering over
- Fixed fort ales name dissapearing on map when pales changes
- Fixed typo turn 10 RH Pales Treaty Azaro newspaper
- Fixed typo turn 10 Montaklar report wruhec's guardians deployed
- Fixed turn 6 RH superpower trade war article triggering wrongly
- Fixed issue with newspaper claiming An ruled that all of the gas field belonged to Pales despite this not being the case
- Fixed issue with RRN Valero not being enabled by default
- Fixed Derdia wrongly joining Intermerkopum in news/codex despite not doing so in dialogue
- Fixed Sal Ignacious not getting hyperlink on some conversations
- Fixed select sound being constantly triggered on the main menu on gamepad
- Fixed deployment panel not being selected at the start of a operation on gamepad
- Fixed elements not being selected after deploying a unit on gamepad
- Fixed war action hover tooltip not updating on gamepad
- Fixed demographics not showing percentages when hovering
- Fixed bug where construction reports would not show up at the start of a turn
- Fixed steam deck summary resolution being wrong
- Fixed Pales unification being set earlier than intended
- Fixed country status displaying allied when not
- Fixed stats for Morella airplane deal
- Fixed default disproval of Zille referendum in some branches
- Corrected condition for appearance of a certain wedding guest
- Fixed Pales mention as seperate country despite being unified in ending speech
- Fixed an instance when Rizia shows up in GRACE despite being kicked out
- Fixed wrong production values for military factories in royal decrees
- Fixed missing energy cost text on a royal decree
- Minor edits to how titles are gained at the summary screen
- Fixed visit to Iza conversant not being added / removed
- Fixed minor decision options appearing without enough resources
- Minor typo fixes
- Numerous spelling and grammar corrections
Suzerain Base
Changes
- Fixed Tarquin Soll and Ewald Alphonso referring to Energy Protection Act as Environmental Protection Act
Known Issues
- Regional map token shadows are missing.
- GOG and Epic will be updated later.
