Suzerain update for 9 May 2024

Patch 3.0.8 Released!

Patch 3.0.8 Released!

Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Suzerain Universe fans,

We are updating the game with a seventh patch. If you want to support the endeavor of improving the experiences, please report your issues in our Discord forum here. We read all your feedback.

**

Patch 3.0.8

** (09/05/2024)

The patch is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.

Kingdom of Rizia DLC

Feature Updates

  • Implemented 48 Rizia achievements
  • Added hold timer to prevent missclicks in war when selecting something on operation

Content Updates

  • Added Rizian national anthem sung by Torpor Games team
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 5 internal security briefing
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 5 murder investigation briefing
  • Added option to cancel calling back the navy after not reaching an agreement in pales meeting
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 6 Alignment of the Six Stars scene
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 6 cemetery scene
  • Content polish and streamlining on Sordland bond purchase scene
  • Polish and consistency edits in Turn 2 Golden Guard scene, Turn 5 security scene, Turn 8 AN referendum vote and general council scene
  • Added no-cost option to investigate Pales if operatives in place
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 8 Zille security briefing
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 8 Zille negotiations scene
  • Axel will now be concerned about unification if national destabilization is true
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 9 Zille return speech scene
  • Edited Rizian-Palesian Unification Initiative decision to better reflect the context
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 9 meeting with Sal
  • Removed GRACE congratulating Palesian reunion after kicking Rizia out
  • Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 10 security briefing and murder investigation scene
  • Numerous other scene improvements and polish

Controls, UI & UX

  • Added confirmation pop up to avoid resetting deployment by mistake on gamepad

Design and Balancing

  • Added GRACE energy contributions
  • Reduced starting default energy
  • Added house allegiance based authority modifiers
  • National destabilization has impacts on Zille in certain situations
  • Reduced military expenditures per turn and revised war expenditures
  • Minor edits to how titles are gained at the summary screen
  • Disabled decision to leave the AN if Intermerkopum is formed due to story reasons
  • Adjusted violent and peaceful resistance balance and thresholds for Zille
  • Reduced tourism threshold and balance so good tourism is achievable easier
  • Axel's dialogue at Monqiz Beach will no longer trigger if Unification Initiative is not started
  • Reduced per turn integer subtractions of administrative costs
  • Reduced energy storage cost and curtailment for now until future changes

Performance & Optimizations

  • Scene light optimization
  • Disabled rendering when unnecessary
  • Reduced build size
  • Updated world map and base map boundaries
  • Optimized map switching for reduced memory
  • Images memory optimization to load on demand
  • Main and escape menu inspected collection item memory optimization
  • Table collection item memory optimization
  • Memory management implementation for story pack scenes
  • Optimized hover input on maps
  • Optimized hyperlinks
  • Increased texture compression quality
  • Optimised Rizia map texture to reduce ram usage
  • Removed table normal texture for performance reasons

Bug Fixes and Polish

  • Fixed world map overlay not including zille when hovering over
  • Fixed fort ales name dissapearing on map when pales changes
  • Fixed typo turn 10 RH Pales Treaty Azaro newspaper
  • Fixed typo turn 10 Montaklar report wruhec's guardians deployed
  • Fixed turn 6 RH superpower trade war article triggering wrongly
  • Fixed issue with newspaper claiming An ruled that all of the gas field belonged to Pales despite this not being the case
  • Fixed issue with RRN Valero not being enabled by default
  • Fixed Derdia wrongly joining Intermerkopum in news/codex despite not doing so in dialogue
  • Fixed Sal Ignacious not getting hyperlink on some conversations
  • Fixed select sound being constantly triggered on the main menu on gamepad
  • Fixed deployment panel not being selected at the start of a operation on gamepad
  • Fixed elements not being selected after deploying a unit on gamepad
  • Fixed war action hover tooltip not updating on gamepad
  • Fixed demographics not showing percentages when hovering
  • Fixed bug where construction reports would not show up at the start of a turn
  • Fixed steam deck summary resolution being wrong
  • Fixed Pales unification being set earlier than intended
  • Fixed country status displaying allied when not
  • Fixed stats for Morella airplane deal
  • Fixed default disproval of Zille referendum in some branches
  • Corrected condition for appearance of a certain wedding guest
  • Fixed Pales mention as seperate country despite being unified in ending speech
  • Fixed an instance when Rizia shows up in GRACE despite being kicked out
  • Fixed wrong production values for military factories in royal decrees
  • Fixed missing energy cost text on a royal decree
  • Minor edits to how titles are gained at the summary screen
  • Fixed visit to Iza conversant not being added / removed
  • Fixed minor decision options appearing without enough resources
  • Minor typo fixes
  • Numerous spelling and grammar corrections

Suzerain Base

Changes

  • Fixed Tarquin Soll and Ewald Alphonso referring to Energy Protection Act as Environmental Protection Act

Known Issues

  • Regional map token shadows are missing.
  • GOG and Epic will be updated later.

Changed files in this update

Windows Suzerain Windows Depot 1207651
  • Loading history…
macOS Suzerain Mac Depot 1207652
  • Loading history…
