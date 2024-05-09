Patch 3.0.8 Released!

Dear Suzerain Universe fans,

We are updating the game with a seventh patch. If you want to support the endeavor of improving the experiences, please report your issues in our Discord forum here. We read all your feedback.

**

Patch 3.0.8

** (09/05/2024)

The patch is deployed to the default branch. The database changes only apply to new games, and code fixes apply to on-going games.

Kingdom of Rizia DLC

Feature Updates

Implemented 48 Rizia achievements

Added hold timer to prevent missclicks in war when selecting something on operation

Content Updates

Added Rizian national anthem sung by Torpor Games team

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 5 internal security briefing

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 5 murder investigation briefing

Added option to cancel calling back the navy after not reaching an agreement in pales meeting

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 6 Alignment of the Six Stars scene

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 6 cemetery scene

Content polish and streamlining on Sordland bond purchase scene

Polish and consistency edits in Turn 2 Golden Guard scene, Turn 5 security scene, Turn 8 AN referendum vote and general council scene

Added no-cost option to investigate Pales if operatives in place

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 8 Zille security briefing

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 8 Zille negotiations scene

Axel will now be concerned about unification if national destabilization is true

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 9 Zille return speech scene

Edited Rizian-Palesian Unification Initiative decision to better reflect the context

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 9 meeting with Sal

Removed GRACE congratulating Palesian reunion after kicking Rizia out

Streamlined the dialogue in the turn 10 security briefing and murder investigation scene

Numerous other scene improvements and polish

Controls, UI & UX

Added confirmation pop up to avoid resetting deployment by mistake on gamepad

Design and Balancing

Added GRACE energy contributions

Reduced starting default energy

Added house allegiance based authority modifiers

National destabilization has impacts on Zille in certain situations

Reduced military expenditures per turn and revised war expenditures

Minor edits to how titles are gained at the summary screen

Disabled decision to leave the AN if Intermerkopum is formed due to story reasons

Adjusted violent and peaceful resistance balance and thresholds for Zille

Reduced tourism threshold and balance so good tourism is achievable easier

Axel's dialogue at Monqiz Beach will no longer trigger if Unification Initiative is not started

Reduced per turn integer subtractions of administrative costs

Reduced energy storage cost and curtailment for now until future changes

Performance & Optimizations

Scene light optimization

Disabled rendering when unnecessary

Reduced build size

Updated world map and base map boundaries

Optimized map switching for reduced memory

Images memory optimization to load on demand

Main and escape menu inspected collection item memory optimization

Table collection item memory optimization

Memory management implementation for story pack scenes

Optimized hover input on maps

Optimized hyperlinks

Increased texture compression quality

Optimised Rizia map texture to reduce ram usage

Removed table normal texture for performance reasons

Bug Fixes and Polish

Fixed world map overlay not including zille when hovering over

Fixed fort ales name dissapearing on map when pales changes

Fixed typo turn 10 RH Pales Treaty Azaro newspaper

Fixed typo turn 10 Montaklar report wruhec's guardians deployed

Fixed turn 6 RH superpower trade war article triggering wrongly

Fixed issue with newspaper claiming An ruled that all of the gas field belonged to Pales despite this not being the case

Fixed issue with RRN Valero not being enabled by default

Fixed Derdia wrongly joining Intermerkopum in news/codex despite not doing so in dialogue

Fixed Sal Ignacious not getting hyperlink on some conversations

Fixed select sound being constantly triggered on the main menu on gamepad

Fixed deployment panel not being selected at the start of a operation on gamepad

Fixed elements not being selected after deploying a unit on gamepad

Fixed war action hover tooltip not updating on gamepad

Fixed demographics not showing percentages when hovering

Fixed bug where construction reports would not show up at the start of a turn

Fixed steam deck summary resolution being wrong

Fixed Pales unification being set earlier than intended

Fixed country status displaying allied when not

Fixed stats for Morella airplane deal

Fixed default disproval of Zille referendum in some branches

Corrected condition for appearance of a certain wedding guest

Fixed Pales mention as seperate country despite being unified in ending speech

Fixed an instance when Rizia shows up in GRACE despite being kicked out

Fixed wrong production values for military factories in royal decrees

Fixed missing energy cost text on a royal decree

Minor edits to how titles are gained at the summary screen

Fixed visit to Iza conversant not being added / removed

Fixed minor decision options appearing without enough resources

Minor typo fixes

Numerous spelling and grammar corrections

Suzerain Base

Changes

Fixed Tarquin Soll and Ewald Alphonso referring to Energy Protection Act as Environmental Protection Act

Known Issues