Early Access Update #2 - Second day!

Hi again! Today we're releasing a second update, with a few more bugfixes and some balancing changes to fuel and town shops, which have been a strong point of discussion since the beginning (Ponds have been another one, we'll probably take a look at it tomorrow!).

We talked about the most commented topics yesterday, so today we'll just be asking for some patience: We say this a lot, but we at Milkstone are just a team of 6 people, and while we're working hard on fixing things, doing support while working on future features, there's a limit on how much we can do at the same time!

We're doing our best to read, and comment whenever possible, on your suggestions, bug reports and feedback, but just reading all the chat messages in the Discord when we wake up would take a whole hour! So it's very likely that we miss some feedback or problems here and there, so if you are still having an issue and we haven't addressed it, please insist on it a bit to make sure we've noticed it.

We hope to finish most "small" improvements soon, so we can start on the big additions (the ones that would take a place in a roadmap!), in order to add more content and variety to the game. Meanwhile, we ask for some patience and understanding! :)

Languages

We also want to comment on Community languages. First of all, a huge thank you to all the people that have helped translating Farm Together 2 to a total of 17 languages so far!

There are currently two languages that have been requested by players, but aren't complete enough to add them to the game: Italian (Currently at 33%) and Danish (44%). If you are fluent in these languages and want to help with translation, please join the ft2-localization channel on our Discord server!

Improvements

Added a "Dialogue sounds" setting in Settings->Audio.

Townspeople with quests will now have an exclamation over them instead of a box. They will also show it on the minimap.

Increased the time the "Quest Complete" notifications stay on screen.

Added a description of what the Warehouse does on its shop details.

Added a third camera distance, between the previous ones. Increased a bit distance of the furthest camera distance. Camera is also a bit more snappy when turning.

Added a setting to expand UI to cover the whole screen on wide aspect ratios. This is a setting to prevent causing neck pain to people with REALLY wide screens.

Tractor license plates are now less restrictive, allowing a mix of numbers and letters. They will pass a profanity filter. We all know you're going to find funny names anyway!

Balance changes:

Increased resource storage provided by the warehouse and town shops.

Slightly reduced amount of resources required to upgrade town shops.

Increased stock capacity and recovery rate of town shops when upgraded.

Increased base fuel capacity, as well as the amount and recovery rate upgrades from the garage.

Bugfixes:

Fixed network errors while creating an online game not stopping the load process.

Fixed getting stuck when travelling to/from the town while sitting on a bench.

Fixed terraforming price preview not matching its actual price.

Fixed being able to place one sprinkler over another, wasting its price.

Fixed getting stuck when placing flower shop.

Fixed getting stuck when a shop near a bench.

Farm showcase of today: I NEED FOOD by Pfanni