Furnish Master Update - 0.13.0

The latest update (0.13.0) for Furnish Master is out!

The update introduces new content, including new customizable cosmetics items, wall shelf objects, and a new corner kitchen cabinets. It also adds support for mods and the Steam Workshop, alongside 29 new achievements, enriching the gameplay experience. The update also addresses numerous bug fixes and performance optimizations.

If you find anything that doesn't work as expected, or want to share your thoughts and ideas, please let us know about it in our Discord server or Steam Discussions.

Discord server: https://discord.gg/5H9kMjASKu

Steam discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2004080/discussions/

0.13.0 Change list

General changes

47 new cosmetic items. All support color changes.



24 new models of wall shelves. All support color changes.



Added a corner kitchen set.



29 achievements.



Support for mods and Steam Workshop.

Control tips on the right side of the screen (they can be hidden by clicking the arrow button under them).

Photo mode now automatically adds photos to Steam, and screenshots taken using the Steam hotkey are saved in the game's screenshot folder.

Now you can interact with light sources, screens, curtains, and cats by clicking. An appropriate icon will be displayed next to the cursor when interaction is possible.

In photo mode, objects should no longer highlight when hovered over, which interfered with taking screenshots.

In the main menu, you can now interact with some objects by clicking on them.

Rebalanced the income of your establishments in story mode.

Changed the purchase price of some items in story mode.

Windows are now hidden by default on the other side.

Doors now automatically align with the wall when hovered over.

Slightly improved the display of the grid by which objects align.

In the dinner table setting mission, grid snap is now disabled by default.

When grid snap is enabled in the room editor mode, lines are now displayed along which points will align.

Now you can change the settings for snap and placement of objects while moving an item.

The map screen now displays the income of your establishments. The income of a specific place is also shown on the real estate description screen.

In the room editor, it is now impossible for walls to intersect, which could break the shape of the room and cause related errors. Also, you cannot move a point too close to a neighboring one.

If there is not enough money or reputation to purchase real estate, this is indicated by a corresponding animation.

The toy train in the mission now emits smoke when it is on.

Bugs and Fixes

The object duplication function now also copies the rotation and size of the object.

Rotation and size of objects should no longer reset when picking up an object after re-entering the room.

Progress in picking up items should not be displayed if the item is locked or cannot be picked up due to game conditions.

Fixed some localization errors in Thai, Russian, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

Fixed a crash when moving a point in the editor too close to a neighboring point.

The mission of delivering goods to the store has been slightly simplified, as it was very challenging.

Images are now displayed at the correct angle on walls.

Removed collision from carpets that interfered with their placement in the room.

The speed of camera movement and rotation now does not depend on frame rate.

The movement of the toy car and cart in missions with them now moves at the correct speed regardless of the frame rate.

Sound setting sliders should now not significantly reduce game performance when moved.

The light under the room should now update correctly when changing the shape of the room.

In the bedroom cleaning mission, progress is now counted if items are placed in drawers.

In some missions, paintings on the walls now have different images, not the same ones.

Buttons should no longer remain highlighted after exiting to another screen, which was accessed by pressing that button.

Fixed an error where adding a window sill changes the window model.

Removed collision model from windows, which interfered with correctly embedding windows in walls.

Objects in the kitchen mission can now be removed and then reinstalled.

In some missions, fixed objects remaining in the air when moving the item they are on.

The pipe mission should now not be counted as completed when the pipes are connected incorrectly.

In the train mission, the wire material has been slightly improved, and the path in the corner of the game has been aligned. Also, in this mission, you can now remove objects that obstruct the train's path.

In the training mission for painting, tasks should now not be counted on orange or pink colors.

In some missions, the direction of the sun has been changed so that it enters the room (relevant for medium and high graphics settings).

Fixed some wall objects that do not install on the wall.

Stickers should no longer cast shadows on some graphics settings.

Fixed looping animation in cats.

In the object lifting training text, the object's name should now be displayed correctly.

Fixed an error where painting one wall in the bedroom setup mission was counted as two, and another wall was not counted at all.

Fixed the color on one of the screens.

Fixed the possibility of painting some monitors.

The pull-up bar has been moved to the Sports category, where it should be.

Improved collisions on some objects.

In the mission to set up a children's room, fixed the ceiling that was larger than the room itself.

Walls between rooms should now always be displayed on the screen of the purchased property.

Optimization

Now game content will load as needed, not at game start. This should reduce game startup time and memory consumption.

Background rendering behind windows has been slightly optimized, which should reduce memory consumption and fix some errors.

Follow and discuss Furnish Master!

