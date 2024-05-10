 Skip to content

Rectifying Zion update for 10 May 2024

Open World Build 4

10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For our in game mini-map the idea was to create a seamless transition from the game world to a 3D overview map - zooming out from 3rd Person to the overview map and then zooming back in to 3rd person when closing it. In Build 4 the zooming out works pretty much as I would like it to be. The zooming back in is still WIP but I decided to move on as it's a bit less important right now.

Here you can see the zoom out to mini-map.

Then in the Mini-map you can use the mouse to zoom in and out and pan around the map and click on a town to fast travel to it.

And then, next up is the creation of Villages/Towns/Cities. Here's a quick look at a generator I started working on. I'll give some more details on the next update.

