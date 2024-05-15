 Skip to content

Dragon's Dogma 2 update for 15 May 2024

To all Dragon's Dogma 2 players on Steam - Title Update

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released an update including the following modifications and fixes.

Fixed issues that prevented progression in some quests.
Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2054971
  • Loading history…
Depot 2054972
  • Loading history…
Depot 2054973
  • Loading history…
Depot 2054974
  • Loading history…
