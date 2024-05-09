 Skip to content

Dragon Uprising Online Playtest update for 9 May 2024

Fix Issues

  • Saved input settings.
  • Maintained the order of mappable inputs in all cases.
  • Reset Input: Refreshed the mappable inputs fields.
  • Fixed issue where UI was invisible when returning to character selection screen.

