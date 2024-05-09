- Saved input settings.
- Maintained the order of mappable inputs in all cases.
- Reset Input: Refreshed the mappable inputs fields.
- Fixed issue where UI was invisible when returning to character selection screen.
Dragon Uprising Online Playtest update for 9 May 2024
Fix Issues
Patchnotes via Steam Community
