Hotfix - 09/05 # 1.066.1

Hi folks,

Today's hotfix addresses several perks whose descriptions didn't quite match their actual effects and a few other issues.

Most importantly, it finally came to my attention that various unsupported resolutions have sneaked into the game's resolution list during a Unity engine update, Whatever the culprit version was, the option to select supported aspect ratios disappeared from the Unity project settings, opening the floodgate to every undesirable resolution appearing in the list in every consecutive build.

To minimize the need for everyone to change their resolution all over again or boot the game to find it in a pixelated 4:3 resolution, I've retained these resolutions in the list but marked them with [!!] to denote that they aren't fully supported. The recommended 16:9 resolutions are now in bold to be more easily distinguishable. You can still play the game in 16/10 monitors by picking a windowed 16/9 resolution and maximizing it.

While this change shouldn't mess up with your settings, there's still a slight chance that you may need to reset the resolution in the settings, ie. if the game boots in a weird or pixelated state. I am really sorry for this inconvenience.

Patch Notes - 09/05 # 1.066.1