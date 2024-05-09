Hotfix - 09/05 # 1.066.1

Hi folks,
Today's hotfix addresses several perks whose descriptions didn't quite match their actual effects and a few other issues.
Most importantly, it finally came to my attention that various unsupported resolutions have sneaked into the game's resolution list during a Unity engine update, Whatever the culprit version was, the option to select supported aspect ratios disappeared from the Unity project settings, opening the floodgate to every undesirable resolution appearing in the list in every consecutive build.
To minimize the need for everyone to change their resolution all over again or boot the game to find it in a pixelated 4:3 resolution, I've retained these resolutions in the list but marked them with [!!] to denote that they aren't fully supported. The recommended 16:9 resolutions are now in bold to be more easily distinguishable. You can still play the game in 16/10 monitors by picking a windowed 16/9 resolution and maximizing it.
While this change shouldn't mess up with your settings, there's still a slight chance that you may need to reset the resolution in the settings, ie. if the game boots in a weird or pixelated state. I am really sorry for this inconvenience.
Patch Notes - 09/05 # 1.066.1
- In resolution settings:
- Added a [!!] to note any unsupported resolutions. They may or may not work correctly, as the game layouts are designed to work with a 16/9 aspect ratio in mind.
- The recommended/supported resolutions (16/9) are displayed in bold to be easily recognizable.
- Hz will appear as a round number in resolution settings. Resolutions with refresh rate of 59.9999, or 59.966 that for some reason the monitor supports simultaneously, will appear as duplicate entries.
- There is a small chance that you may need to set the resolution of your choice again. Sorry for that!
- Fixed a few typos in perks.
- The Gorilla card wasn't granting its Synergy Stun properly.
- While using the Eye icon to inspect the battlefield, the turn counter was showing one turn less.
Changed files in this update