- Fixed bug that caused your meal count to double every time you put one in your bag
- Fixed bug in the Sunflower Ravine tournament race which made your duck never climb to the top of the wall
- Fixed broken tightrope in a Toadstool Towers race
- Tenzing will now be added to your recruit queue when transferring completed save data over from the demo version
- Fixed issue in Jumping Pro minigame where flumes would spawn too far away for you to reach
- Fixed issue in Jumping Pro where chest contents would not match the item image appearing on the chest speech bubble
- Fixed wall clip in Sunflower Ravine
- Fixed duck sorting options
- Fixed a rare bug that prevented the game from starting
Duck Life 9 update for 9 May 2024
Day 3 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
