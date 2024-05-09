 Skip to content

Duck Life 9 update for 9 May 2024

Day 3 update

Day 3 update

Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that caused your meal count to double every time you put one in your bag
  • Fixed bug in the Sunflower Ravine tournament race which made your duck never climb to the top of the wall
  • Fixed broken tightrope in a Toadstool Towers race
  • Tenzing will now be added to your recruit queue when transferring completed save data over from the demo version
  • Fixed issue in Jumping Pro minigame where flumes would spawn too far away for you to reach
  • Fixed issue in Jumping Pro where chest contents would not match the item image appearing on the chest speech bubble
  • Fixed wall clip in Sunflower Ravine
  • Fixed duck sorting options
  • Fixed a rare bug that prevented the game from starting

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2416882
