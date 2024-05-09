 Skip to content

Contraband Police update for 9 May 2024

Update 10.4.8

Update 10.4.8 · Last edited 9 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed drivers and companions levitating with outstretched arms after exiting the car.
  • Fixed issues with the ability to get out and move around the car.
  • Fixed issues with vehicles not responding to player controls while driving.
  • Fixed issues related to commissioner's dialogues on the second day of the tutorial.
  • Fixed an issue with drivers exiting the car through its interior.
  • Fixed an issue with two items appearing in the hands at the same time.
  • Fixed enemies disappearing after exiting the car during an outpost attack.
  • Fixed the companion's animation freeze with a drawn weapon after the outpost attack and shootout.
  • Fixed companion Sorokin not dying during the shootout in the tutorial.
  • Fixed issues related to Gavrilov's lamp.
  • Fixed stuck companion behavior during a patrol mission.
  • Fixed companions not shooting during side missions.
  • Fixed NPC panic behavior freeze.
  • Fixed Vlad's animation upon first encounter in the tutorial.
  • Fixed a typo on one of the posters.
  • Blocked the ability for a companion to follow the player to the Campaign Mission when he was previously locked in the car.
  • Blocked the ability to interact with companions while driving a car.
  • Blocked certain times when a companion's comment about bad driving was triggered.
  • Removed unnecessary "Apply" button from settings.
  • Added the ability to hand over prisoners brought on foot to the Labor Camp.
  • Restored the ability to move between front and rear seats in Zaved.
  • Increased the time between enemy attacks during side missions in Campaign and Endless Mode.
  • Changed the display of messages about the inability to fast travel.
  • Companions always appear next to the car after fast traveling.
  • NPCs in story missions do not become aggressive after being scared by gunfire in the area.
  • Bodies killed during outpost attacks always disappear when sleeping.
  • Enemies no longer have closed eyes in Kill Cam view.
  • Enemies don't stop their vehicles in Convoy missions when they begin to catch fire.

