Update 10.4.8

- Fixed drivers and companions levitating with outstretched arms after exiting the car.
- Fixed issues with the ability to get out and move around the car.
- Fixed issues with vehicles not responding to player controls while driving.
- Fixed issues related to commissioner's dialogues on the second day of the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue with drivers exiting the car through its interior.
- Fixed an issue with two items appearing in the hands at the same time.
- Fixed enemies disappearing after exiting the car during an outpost attack.
- Fixed the companion's animation freeze with a drawn weapon after the outpost attack and shootout.
- Fixed companion Sorokin not dying during the shootout in the tutorial.
- Fixed issues related to Gavrilov's lamp.
- Fixed stuck companion behavior during a patrol mission.
- Fixed companions not shooting during side missions.
- Fixed NPC panic behavior freeze.
- Fixed Vlad's animation upon first encounter in the tutorial.
- Fixed a typo on one of the posters.
- Blocked the ability for a companion to follow the player to the Campaign Mission when he was previously locked in the car.
- Blocked the ability to interact with companions while driving a car.
- Blocked certain times when a companion's comment about bad driving was triggered.
- Removed unnecessary "Apply" button from settings.
- Added the ability to hand over prisoners brought on foot to the Labor Camp.
- Restored the ability to move between front and rear seats in Zaved.
- Increased the time between enemy attacks during side missions in Campaign and Endless Mode.
- Changed the display of messages about the inability to fast travel.
- Companions always appear next to the car after fast traveling.
- NPCs in story missions do not become aggressive after being scared by gunfire in the area.
- Bodies killed during outpost attacks always disappear when sleeping.
- Enemies no longer have closed eyes in Kill Cam view.
- Enemies don't stop their vehicles in Convoy missions when they begin to catch fire.
Contraband Police update for 9 May 2024
Update 10.4.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
