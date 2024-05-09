Artifact – 0.79.47 Release & Changelog

+Added Ying's frenzy images
*The Upgrades screen can now be accessed from a new icon in the sidebar, saving you the trouble of having to travel to your bedroom each time you want to access it
*Further scaling/formatting improvements for the Info sidebar, Upgrades, character presences, frenzies, and the interaction bar
*Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong paperdoll to show for husks during possession scenes
*Fixed a rogue parenthesis that could appear in the sidebar for dark-skinned Pcs
*Minor performance improvements
Changed files in this update