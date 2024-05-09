version 1.1 bugfixes

Thanks for all the good vibes, feeling the love, hope to give it back some more
Mostly just a bunch of typos / bugfixes / attempted bugfixes here, thank you to all the new people who found stuff and sent in reports
- Apophis self-damage raised to 7% and now correctly does astral (was wrongfully dealing fire damage, which had a very invincible combo with fire healing)
- Added Esty8nine and Pawnce to content creator credits (they're awesome, forgot to add due to my sleep deprivation)
- Tried to shore up a bug that was causing spam-clicking the prayers (with a mouse) to crash the game, let me know if it's still happening
- Fixed a bug that was causing Phoenix's 3rd prayer not to charge
- Inuqqa should now correctly prevent freeze-triggered damage
- other bugs / typos
Changed files in this update