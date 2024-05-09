 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 9 May 2024

version 1.1 bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14316530 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 14:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the good vibes, feeling the love, hope to give it back some more

Mostly just a bunch of typos / bugfixes / attempted bugfixes here, thank you to all the new people who found stuff and sent in reports

  • Apophis self-damage raised to 7% and now correctly does astral (was wrongfully dealing fire damage, which had a very invincible combo with fire healing)
  • Added Esty8nine and Pawnce to content creator credits (they're awesome, forgot to add due to my sleep deprivation)
  • Tried to shore up a bug that was causing spam-clicking the prayers (with a mouse) to crash the game, let me know if it's still happening
  • Fixed a bug that was causing Phoenix's 3rd prayer not to charge
  • Inuqqa should now correctly prevent freeze-triggered damage
  • other bugs / typos

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link