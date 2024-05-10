 Skip to content

FateChessboard update for 10 May 2024

May 10th Update Notes

May 10th Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added: The 9th Generation, the will of the Dark Phantom King becomes even more terrifying.
  • Added: [Event: In a Moment's Notice]
  • Added: [Event: The Ghost Merchant's Deal]
  • Added: [Skill: Stealth] Gain invisibility (enemies cannot target you).
  • Added: [Skill: Thousand Blade Style] Control all the daggers on the field to attack the target.
  • Added: [Skill: Deepen] Initial damage is 1, increasing by 1 point with each attack.
  • Added: [Curse: Trickery] Randomly discard one skill from the field.
  • Added: [Skill: Ice Sword] Inflicts 10 points of damage and 2 layers of slow, while gaining 2 points of strength.
  • Added: [Skill: Vampiric Axe] Inflicts 10 points of damage, while gaining 5% life steal.
  • Added: [Talent: Sanctuary] Enemies will no longer gain the will of the Phantom King.
  • Adjusted: [Skill: Transformation] Transform into a werewolf, causing additional wounds with each subsequent attack.
  • Adjusted: The ownership of towers and trap cards.
  • Fixed: The relic in the Speed Force event not displaying in Chinese bug.
  • Fixed: [Skill: Insight] Duplicate display bug.

Changed files in this update

