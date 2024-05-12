 Skip to content

西游记 幻想西游释厄传 update for 12 May 2024

2024.5.12

12 May 2024

  1. Add Endless Island and related storylines
  2. Add Wuya Village
  3. Add maps such as the Forest of Confusion, the Hall of the Five Elements, the City of Silence, the Water Curtain Cave of Huaguo Mountain, the Fangcun Mountain of Lingtai, the Three Star Cave of Xieyue, the Moyun City of Jilei Mountain, the Tower of the Void, and the Shenhuo Banana Cave
  4. Add Maple Valley
  5. Add new weapons, equipment, skills, and the Five Elements Treasure Pearl

